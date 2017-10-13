Wild's Chris Stewart: Continues hot start to season
Stewart scored two goals with five shots on goal in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Stewart's hot start to the season continues as he has four goals and an assist in three games. With injuries to several forwards, the Wild are going to continue to rely on him taking shots.
