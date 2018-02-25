Wild's Chris Stewart: Headed to waivers
Stewart was placed on waivers by Minnesota on Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
After Minnesota was unable to facilitate a deal for Stewart, it resorted to waiving the veteran in order to maintain flexibility with two-way players that aren't on the roster at the moment, such as Luke Kunin. Stewart has played in 47 games this season and scored nine goals, and is surprisingly good at shootouts -- he's potted six of his last seven attempts in the overtime skills competition. It would be rather surprising to not see him get claimed by a NHL team.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...