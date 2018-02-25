Wild's Chris Stewart: Headed to waivers

Stewart was placed on waivers by Minnesota on Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

After Minnesota was unable to facilitate a deal for Stewart, it resorted to waiving the veteran in order to maintain flexibility with two-way players that aren't on the roster at the moment, such as Luke Kunin. Stewart has played in 47 games this season and scored nine goals, and is surprisingly good at shootouts -- he's potted six of his last seven attempts in the overtime skills competition. It would be rather surprising to not see him get claimed by a NHL team.