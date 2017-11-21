Wild's Chris Stewart: Healthy scratch Monday

Stewart was a healthy scratch in Monday's loss to New Jersey

After scoring six goals with two assists in his first six games, Stewart has gone ice cold with no points and just 15 shots on goal in his last 13 games. He'll likely get back into the mix, but he may stick on the bench or see limited ice time in the near term with Charlie Coyle back from a broken leg.

