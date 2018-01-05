Wild's Chris Stewart: Healthy scratch Thursday

Stewart did not play in Thursday's win over Buffalo due to a coach's decision.

He was a healthy scratch as he's likely the odd man out with the recent return of Nino Niederreiter and Zach Parise from injury. It's possible the Wild rotate the forward who sits out each night, but either way Stewart can't be counted on for ice time after his recent struggles. He has just two goals and four points in his last 32 games.