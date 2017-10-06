Wild's Chris Stewart: Kicks off season with a bang

Stewart scored the game-tying goal in the third period and assisted on another in Thursday's loss to the Red Wings.

A solid start for Stewart, who showed some great patience to outwait Jimmy Howard and bury a beauty. He only logged 11:34 of ice time in the loss, but the positive takeaway is the chemistry that was on display between him and youngster Joel Eriksson Ek. Stewart isn't a major offensive force, but his ability to produce in a bottom-six role combined with his quality PIM totals make him a serviceable fantasy option in deeper leagues.