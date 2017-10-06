Wild's Chris Stewart: Kicks off season with a bang
Stewart scored the game-tying goal in the third period and assisted on another in Thursday's loss to the Red Wings.
A solid start for Stewart, who showed some great patience to outwait Jimmy Howard and bury a beauty. He only logged 11:34 of ice time in the loss, but the positive takeaway is the chemistry that was on display between him and youngster Joel Eriksson Ek. Stewart isn't a major offensive force, but his ability to produce in a bottom-six role combined with his quality PIM totals make him a serviceable fantasy option in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Wild's Chris Stewart: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Wild's Chris Stewart: Sidelined again Thursday•
-
Wild's Chris Stewart: Under the weather•
-
Wild's Chris Stewart: Two assists in first game after fight•
-
Wild's Chris Stewart: Receives just eight shifts against Flyers•
-
Wild's Chris Stewart: Back on the scoresheet•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...