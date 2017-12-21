Wild's Chris Stewart: Scores against Ottawa
Stewart snagged a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 thriller versus the Senators.
Stewart found some open ice in the slot, took a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek and wristed it past netminder Craig Anderson. The tally ended an eight-game goal drought for Stewart, as he recorded his eighth of the season. The winger has had his ups and downs throughout the year, but seems to have landed on some more consistency of late, with two points in his previous three outings.
