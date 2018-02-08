Wild's Chris Stewart: Scratched Thursday
Stewart (illness) will be a healthy scratch against the Coyotes on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stewart missed practice Wednesday due to illness and while he appears to be healthy enough to play, coach Bruce Boudreau will once again leave the winger out of the lineup. On the year, the Toronto native has played in a mere 45 outings in which he has been limited to 12 points, 57 shots and 37 hits. A fast start to the season saw Stewart briefly assigned to the top line, but now is struggling just to be on the bench.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...