Wild's Chris Stewart: Scratched Thursday

Stewart (illness) will be a healthy scratch against the Coyotes on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stewart missed practice Wednesday due to illness and while he appears to be healthy enough to play, coach Bruce Boudreau will once again leave the winger out of the lineup. On the year, the Toronto native has played in a mere 45 outings in which he has been limited to 12 points, 57 shots and 37 hits. A fast start to the season saw Stewart briefly assigned to the top line, but now is struggling just to be on the bench.