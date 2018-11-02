Wild's Colton Beck: Lands two-year, two-way deal

Beck signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Thursday. The deal is worth $1.35 million in the NHL and $160,000 in the minors.

Beck was a standout for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 2010-14. He's produced 26 goals and 50 assists over 208 AHL contests, which are by no means earth-shattering numbers, but the 28-year-old could end up being a solid depth option for the Wild now that he's under a two-way contract.