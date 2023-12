Dewar scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Dewar had been held off the scoresheet in the first three games of December before scoring Friday. He's registered at least one point in just five of 25 contests this season, but one of those outings was a four-point effort. The 24-year-old has six tallies, two helpers, 26 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-2 rating while playing mostly in a fourth-line role.