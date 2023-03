Dewar posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Dewar has three points over his last two games since he snapped a 23-game slump. The 23-year-old forward helped out on a Ryan Reaves goal in the third period. It's too little to say Dewar's offense has turned a corner, especially since he's still on the fourth line. He's at 16 points, 71 shots on net, 108 hits, 44 blocks, 39 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 67 outings.