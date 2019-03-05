Dewar signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota that will begin with the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.

Dewar has been highly productive in the WHL this season, racking up 34 goals and 41 points in 54 appearances. The 2018 third-round pick will likely spend the majority of the 2019-20 season with AHL Iowa, but the Wild could opt to have him return to the juniors if they think it would benefit his development.