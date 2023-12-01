Dewar had a hat trick and an assist in Minnesota's 6-1 win over Nashville on Thursday.

This wasn't just Dewar's first career hat trick, it was also the first multi-goal game he's ever recorded at the NHL level. Going into Thursday's contest, he had just 10 goals through 136 career outings, including two markers and an assist in 20 contests this year. In other words, he more than doubled his goal and point totals for the 2023-24 campaign in a single night. While it's a great story, Dewar serves primarily in a fourth-line role and rarely sees time on the power play, so unless that changes, the 24-year-old is still unlikely to be a significant offensive contributor this season.