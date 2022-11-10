Dewar notched an assist, 17 PIM, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Dewar fought Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu in the second period. In the third, Dewar had the primary helper on Matt Dumba's game-winning goal. Near the end of the game, Dewar was involved in another fracas, earning a roughing penalty and a misconduct. The 23-year-old winger has brought toughness with 27 PIM and 27 hits through 12 contests. He's added four assists, 14 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while playing in a bottom-six role.