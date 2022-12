Dewar scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Dewar ended his four-game point drought at 16:03 of the second period, tying the game at 1-1. He's scored four of his five goals this season in December. The 23-year-old fourth-liner is up to 11 points, 34 shots on net, 51 hits, 20 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 31 contests. He doesn't see much power-play time, but four of his points have come while shorthanded.