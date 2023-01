Dewar posted two assists and was a plus-2 rating in the Wild's 4-2 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Dewar picked up assists on Jonas Brodin's tying goal and Jared Spurgeon's game-winning goal. This performance snaps Dewar's pointless streak at 10 games and is his second multi-point game of the season. On the campaign, Dewar has five goals and 13 points in 42 games.