Dewar scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Dewar went nearly two months without getting on the scoresheet -- his most recent contribution before Sunday was a two-assist effort Jan. 17 versus the Capitals. The fourth-liner provides solid grit, but he's not been much of a scoring threat this season. He's at six goals, nine assists, 71 shots on net, 106 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 66 appearances.