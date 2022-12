Dewar scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Dewar tallied in the second period, continuing what's been a strong December for the bottom-six forward. He has three goals and two assists in six games this month, which has doubled his point total for the season. He's up to four tallies, six helpers, 32 shots on net, 45 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 outings overall.