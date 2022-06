Dewar agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Dewar's deal is one-way in nature which means he should be expected to spend the bulk of the season up in the NHL considering he would have to go on waivers in order to be demoted to the minors. In 35 games last season, the 22-year-old center generated two goals on 44 shots, four assists and 48 hits despite averaging just 9:54 of ice time.