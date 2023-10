Dewar scored a short-handed goal on one shot in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Montreal.

Dewar recorded three short-handed goals last season which accounted for half of his season-long goal total. Still, the 24-year-old center has notched two points to open the 2023-24 campaign despite averaging just 12:34 of ice time. With his strong start to the season, Dewar could top the 20-point threshold for the first time in his three-year NHL career.