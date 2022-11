Dewar scored a goal in a 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose on Saturday.

That gives Dewar a goal and five points in 14 games this season. He averaged just 8:06 of ice time over his first five games this season, but that went up to 11:42 over his next seven contests and he's logged over 15:00 in each of his last two games. With his role increasing, he's worth keeping an eye on despite his limited offensive contributions this season.