Wild's Connor Dewar: Selected by Minnesota in Round 3
Dewar was drafted 92nd overall by the Wild at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Dewar and WHL Everett teammate Riley Sutter went back-to-back to close out Round 3. Dewar is the better offensive player of the two. He scored 38 goals for the Silvertips this past season after posting just 14 tallies two seasons ago. The #117th ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Dewar has some ability but he doesn't appear to have much of a ceiling. The odds are against Dewar developing into an NHL regular.
