Dewar notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Dewar set up Joel Eriksson Ek's first of two goals in the game. The helper was Dewar's first point in five contests during his current stint with the big club as they navigate a run of injuries to forward. The 22-year-old is at six points, 44 shots, 48 hits and a minus-4 rating in 35 games at the NHL level as a rookie.