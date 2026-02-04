Hunt (upper body) is available for Wednesday's game against the Predators, Wild radio broadcaster Joe O'Donnell reports.

Hunt exited Monday's game against the Canadiens due to an upper-body injury that he sustained when he took a shot up high, but he'll be able to suit up in Minnesota's final game ahead of the Olympic break. Over his last 13 appearances, he's recorded three assists, 17 blocked shots, four hits and a minus-3 rating while averaging 11:17 of ice time.