Hunt was drafted 65th overall by the Wild at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Hunt would have to be described as a "safe" pick. The Moose Jaw (WHL) rearguard does most everything well, but nothing great. He might have gone even higher had an arm injury which required immediate surgery not limited him to 28 games this past season. Hunt tends to keep it simple in all three zones. He makes a crisp first pass, makes solid reads defensively, and will throw the body around when necessary. Hunt has the look of the dependable type of defenseman that all teams are searching for at the NHL trade deadline every year. The addition of Hunt won't move the needle on Minnesota's prospect pool all that much, but there's clear value in adding any player who projects as a long-term NHL regular with zero quit in his game.