Hunt notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The assist was Hunt's first point in two games since he returned from missing 10 contests due to an undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old is filling a third-pairing role now that he's healthy again, giving him low fantasy upside. He's earned three assists, four shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-4 rating over 14 outings this season.