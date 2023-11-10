Hunt was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.

Hunt was the odd man out after the club activated Jared Spurgeon (upper body) off injured reserve -- no doubt in part because he is waiver exempt, unlike Jon Merrill. The 21-year-old Hunt has played in five games this season in which he registered three shots, two hits and eight blocks while averaging a meager 8:36 of ice time. Fantasy players should probably expect the youngster to spend the bulk of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors, limiting his overall fantasy value this season.