Hunt (upper body) will not finish Monday's game versus the Canadiens, according to Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Per Loucks, Ivan Demidov took a shot that ramped up Hunt's stick and hit the defenseman in the neck. The 23-year-old Hunt immediately went to the locker room and did not return. If he's unable to suit up in the Wild's final game before the Olympic break, which is Wednesday in Nashville, David Jiricek will draw back into the lineup.