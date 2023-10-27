Mermis tallied a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Mermis got the Wild on the board in the third period, cleaning up a loose puck to cut the deficit to 3-1. The 29-year-old blueliner already set a new career high with two goals and four points through his first five games this season. While it's unlikely Mermis can keep up his current scoring pace, he could have some value in deeper leagues as he's seeing time on the power play with Jared Spurgeon (upper body) and Alex Goligoski (lower body) both on the long-term IR.