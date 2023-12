Mermis was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Mermis will flip places with forward Vinni Lettieri, who was sent down to the minors in a corresponding move. Mermis will serve as an emergency depth option after Zach Bogosian (upper body) suffered an upper-body injury that kept him out versus Chicago on Sunday. Barring another injury concern on the blue line, Mermis is unlikely to get onto the ice during the Wild's four-game road trip.