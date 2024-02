Mermis scored a goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Mermis capped a run of three goals in 5:49 during the second period. He snapped a six-game point drought with his first goal since Oct. 26. The 30-year-old defenseman has seen steady playing time this season, posting eight points with 36 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 34 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances. That's not enough offense to help in most fantasy formats.