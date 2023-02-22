Mermis was called up by Minnesota on Wednesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Mermis has five goals and 24 points in 46 games with AHL Iowa this season. The 29-year-old hasn't played for Minnesota in 2022-23, but he's recorded a goal and four points in 25 career NHL games. The Wild reportedly wanted another defenseman because they might have one or more blueliners on their roster who are dealing with an injury or an illness ahead of Thursday's game against Columbus. It's not yet clear which Wild players are questionable for Thursday's contest though.