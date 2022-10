Mermis (undisclosed) was put on waivers by Minnesota on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Mermis was hurt during a preseason game and had been on the injured reserve list as a result. Now that he's healthy, the Wild can send him to the AHL, provided he clears waivers. He had three goals and 24 points in 59 AHL contests in 2021-22.