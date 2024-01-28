Mermis notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Mermis saw just 9:30 of ice time, rotating on the third pairing in a seven-defensemen lineup. He contributed his first point in 15 games on a Jon Merrill tally in the first period. Mermis is up to seven points, 31 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 25 PIM, 21 hits and a minus-2 rating over 33 appearances this season. While he's been a regular in the lineup, the 30-year-old is unlikely to produce enough offense to help most fantasy managers.