Wild's Damien Giroux: Inks entry-level deal

Giroux signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Monday.

Giroux was highly productive in the OHL this season, racking up 44 goals and 75 points in just 61 games with the Saginaw Spirit. The 2018 fifth-round pick will get an invite to next year's training camp, but he'll almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Iowa.