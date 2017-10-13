Wild's Daniel Winnik: Getting power-play time
Winnik had five blocks and 1:35 of power play ice time, but did not have a shot on goal in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Winnik is rarely used on special teams, but he could get some time on the power play the next few games with the Wild having several skaters out with injuries.
