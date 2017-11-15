Wild's Daniel Winnik: Goal drought extends to eight games

Winnik failed to score a goal for the eighth consecutive game during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia.

Winnik has carved out an important defensive role in his first campaign with the Wild. He's beginning 54.0 percent of his five-on-five shifts in his own zone and is averaging 2:16 per contests killing penalties. Unfortunately it's led to just two goals, five points and 16 shots through 17 games, and it would be surprising if the offense began to pick up. As a result, it's difficult to rely on Winnik in the majority of fantasy settings.