Wild's Daniel Winnik: In lineup against Red Wings

Winnik's (personal) visa was expedited to allow him to suit up versus Detroit on Thursday.

Winnik was in camp on a professional tryout before signing a one-year deal Wednesday. With the ink on his contract still drying, the Ontario native needed to quickly establish a work visa in order to be eligible to play. The 32-year-old will join fellow veteran and new addition Matt Cullen on the Wild's fourth line.

