Wild's Daniel Winnik: Joins Wild on full-time basis

Winnik signed one-year deal worth $660,000 with Minnesota on Wednesday.

The 10-year NHL vet joins his eighth team after winning a spot while playing on a professional tryout contract during training camp. Winnik brings experience, penalty killing ability, and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign that saw him score a career-high 12 goals. From that sense, Minnesota appears to have gotten a great bargain in adding Winnik to their lineup, though from a fantasy standpoint, he won't be much of a factor outside of the deepest of leagues.