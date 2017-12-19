Wild's Daniel Winnik: Stuck in rut

Winnik is still looking for goal No. 3 of the season, as his drought reaches 24 games.

During Winnik's goalless streak, he has compiled a mere six helpers, nine PIM and 10 blocks. One important factor in the veteran's inability to find the back of the net is his lack of shots, as he is averaging just one per game during his dry spell. The 32-year-old notched 12 goals last season and will almost certainly miss that mark this time around.