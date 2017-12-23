Wild's Daniel Winnik: Triggers goal siren

Winnik brushed twine in Friday's 4-2 road loss to the Panthers.

Winnik's third goal of the season looked like it might hold up as the game-winner, but the Cats went on a tear in the third period and buried three unanswered goals to win the game. Don't expect much from Winnnik, as he's a penalty-killing specialist manning a checking line.

