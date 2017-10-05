Play

Wild's Daniel Winnik: Visa issues could keep him out

Winnik may not be able to resolve his visa issues in time for Thursday's road match with the Red Wings.

There's apparently still hope that he can get cleared, but it's a race against time for the Wild newcomer at this point. Winnik joined training camp with Minnesota and ended up signing a PTO just Wednesday. Prepare alternatives in fantasy in case the winger isn't eligible to play.

