Yurov (ankle) logged 14:21 of ice time for Metallurg Magnitogorsk in Sunday's matchup with Avangard, registering three shots.

Yurov, as expected, is back in action for the KHL playoffs after recovering from a long-term ankle problem. Looking ahead to next season, Yurov is expected to sign with the Wild once his KHL campaign wraps up, though nothing official has come from the team. Given his offensive upside, Yurov should offer decent fantasy productivity as long as he can maintain his spot on the NHL roster next year.