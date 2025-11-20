Yurov logged two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Yurov got a look on the top line between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello in this contest, and that paid off immediately. Yurov will be in contention to hold that spot while Marco Rossi (lower body) and Ryan Hartman (lower body) are both out. With a goal and a three helpers over six outings in November, Yurov is showing some of the tantalizing scoring potential that made him a first-round pick back in 2022. He's been mostly limited to bottom-six minutes so far, racking up five points, 13 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-3 rating through 16 appearances.