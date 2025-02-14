Yurov has reportedly turned down a contract extension with KHL club Magnitogorsk Metallurg in favor of making the jump to the NHL next year, per RG Media.

Yurov hasn't produced at the same level this year, generating just 25 points in 45 games compared to the 49 points, including 21 goals, he registered in 62 KHL games last year. Selected by the Wild with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old winger could be an option to immediately link up with Minnesota for the start of next season -- though some time in the minors adjusting to the North American style of play would likely do him some good as well.