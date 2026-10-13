Yurov scored a goal and added four PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Yurov had primarily worked alongside Kirill Kaprizov to begin the season, but the Wild shuffled their lines for this contest. That led to Yurov playing on the third line, a young trio with wingers Rieger Lorenz and Bobby Brink, but the line combined for the Wild's third goal. Over six outings, Yurov has two goals, one assist, seven shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and four PIM. The Wild often rotate their centers around the first three lines, so Yurov could get more top-six chances later in the campaign.