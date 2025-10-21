Yurov scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers.

The 21-year-old jammed home the rebound on Marcus Johansson's wraparound attempt midway through the third period to break a 1-1 tie. It was Yurov's first career NHL point in his fifth game, and while the 2022 first-round pick is still stuck in a bottom-six role at even strength, he did skate on the second power-play unit Monday as he begins to earn the trust of coach John Hynes.