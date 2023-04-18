Yurov agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with his KHL team Magnitogorsk Metallurg on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Yurov -- who was selected by the Wild with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft -- will spend at least the upcoming 2023-24 campaign continuing to play in the KHL. This past season, the 19-year-old winger notched six goals and six assists in 59 contests. If he can improve his scoring touch, Yurov could be in line for a move to North America after he concludes this extension.