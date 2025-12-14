Yurov notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Yurov's helper was his first point in four outings since he missed two games due to an undisclosed injury. The 21-year-old has been listed on the top line at even strength lately, and he may hold onto that on-paper role now that Marco Rossi is a Canuck following Friday's blockbuster Quinn Hughes trade. Yurov is up to eight points in 25 appearances, his helper Saturday being his first power-play contribution. He's added 31 shots on net, 17 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. Yurov isn't quite a household name for fantasy yet, but he has plenty of time to develop into one.