Yurov scored a goal in Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Jets.

Yurov scored his third goal of the season with a snap shot at the 8:23 mark of the first period. The playmaker has been skating in the first line of late and has been productive in recent games, tallying four points (one goal, three assists) over his last four appearances. He should remain a player to keep close tabs on as long as he remains in a top-six role, although he's holding that spot due to the absences of Marco Rossi and Ryan Hartman due to lower-body injuries.