Yurov scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Yurov ended a four-game point drought with the opening goal at 2:43 of the first period. The 22-year-old forward continues to fill a depth role now that the Wild are at full health up front. Yurov has moved around the lineup depending on the team's health this year, accumulating eight goals, 20 points, 53 shots on net, 30 hits and 31 blocked shots over 48 appearances in his rookie campaign.